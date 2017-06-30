Design engineer / draughtsman / manager needed.

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Oxfordshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
595916
Posted on
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 11:17am
About the Role:
1 Draughtsman. 3 design engineer. 1 drawing office manager required - 6 months initial contracts - oxfordshire
My client is looking for a number of contract design engineers at the moment to join their team ASAP.
- mechanical background required.
- solidworks experience would be benefical (it is required on the drawing office manager vacancy.)
- It would be good if the design engineers could be chartered - if not we need people at a high level.
Please send your cv
