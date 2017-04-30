Design Engineer I

Company Energy Jobline Location California Category Designer Jobs Job ID 553700 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Performs portions of engineering tasks under the detailed direction of an experienced engineer as it applies to rocket engine and motor testing. Applies commonly used equations and techniques to solve assigned problems. Works under the guidance and direction of an experienced engineer; assignments screened for unusual or difficult problems and techniques; or procedures to be applied to the solution of problems will be selected by an experienced engineer or supervisor. Able to write work authorizations, make program schedules, track costs, and report status to customer.

B.S. Degree from an accredited engineering school. Must be able to obtain a National Agency Check with Inquiry (NACI)/Security Clearance, as required; must be able to provide proof of U.S. citizenship.



Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. (10%). Must be able to climb (10%). Must be able to wear required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as required (100%). Must be able to function within High Noise Level areas as well as around facility and moving equipment (10%).



Work will be performed both inside and outside depending on the task (75/25%). May be exposed to extreme hot/cold temperature conditions (50%). May be exposed to hazardous conditions at work site (50%). Must be capable of traveling by car/truck (25%).



Must be able to operate office equipment and machines; copier, computer, etc. (25%). Must be capable of operating a car/truck (10%).



Punctuality and regular attendance is required (100%). Some overtime is probable on regular/off days. Must be able to work overtime with as little as one hours advance notice.



Must be able to communicate (verbal and written) and good organizational skills; able to understand and follow instructions. Expected to be able to lift 50 lbs safely. Grooming and dress must be appropriate for the position and must not impose a safety risk/hazard to the employee or others. Must be able to work in a team atmosphere and demonstrate leadership that enhances productivity and promotes teamwork and cooperation.


