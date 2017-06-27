Design Engineer - Inventor - Direct

About the Role:

The Role:

Level of Security Clearance Required: BPSS (Basic)



Role Purpose:

*Responsible to Lead or Responsible Engineer for the delivery of the mechanical plant and equipment designs of high integrity and complex systems to Customer and Industry Specifications, to within budget and programme constraints.

*Delivery of technically compliant design deliverables in accordance with the Design Input Requirements.

*Capable of working within a team of Design Engineers to deliver the appropriate solution from Front End Engineering to Detailed Design production to budget and schedule.

*Provide Engineering Support to manufacture right through to client handover.



Key Inventor Experience Requirements:

*Manipulation of large Assemblies.

*Advanced assembly techniques

*Mechanical engineer, experienced in the design of high integrity handling equipment, Mechanism design, or machine tool design.

*Nuclear / safety related design experience preferred.

*Familiar with standard machining / manufacturing techniques including welded fabrications and bolted structures.

*Capable of producing design scoping calculations.

*Experienced in concept design, detailed design, detailing and producing manufacturing documentation.

*Conversant with design review processes, and client interaction.

*Responsible for own delivery of tasks to cost and program, reporting to supervisor.

*Responsible for technical content of own work and that of others as necessary.

*Familiar with Team working and multi-disciplined project team communication.



Conversant with British and European Technical and Legislative standards



Careers in the nuclear sector offer you the chance to work on challenging, interesting and diverse projects. And with the sector experiencing a period of growth both nationally and internationally, with a particular emphasis on the UK market, our client relies on a continuous flow of talent coming into their organisation.

With primary locations in the UK and Genoa, as well as representative offices in France, Romania, Slovakia and Argentina, career opportunities also have a global reach.



The Company:

Your future in Nuclear. Specialising in the design and manufacture of bespoke engineering solutions for the nuclear energy, nuclear decommissioning and defence markets, our client is a key player. They design, engineer, manufacture, assemble, test, commission and install, as well as offering ongoing specialist support services. They are a core subsidiary of a global Italian group that operates in over 90 countries and is Italy's largest supplier, installer and service provider in this sector.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

*Degree, HND, HNC or relevant experience

*Extensive experience on Autodesk Inventor

*Desirable - Vault experience

*High integrity plant and equipment design, bespoke design.



