About the Role:

The client is particularly interested in candidates who have taken projects from conception, through engineering, design to final site delivery.

The client has advised they will consider contractual or permanent candidates, they would work on a 12 month rolling basis.

The client will also consider permanent candidates, salary expectations would be between £50,000 - £60,000 per annum.

Specification - Design Manager

Design Management/Lead experience

Mechanical, Process or Electrical background is preferable

Process Plant Projects Experience

Full project lifecycle delivery

Commercial/contractual awareness

Strong design background

P&IDs

2D/3D Background

You will be responsible for the production and management of designs for Process / Mechanical / Electrical and Combined schemes, predominately for Capital Delivery in the water industry (potable water)

The client has advised that they have an immediate vacancy for the successful candidate, they will be looking to carry out a telephone and then face-to-face interview.

The role will be to work on a long term framework, they have multiple projects which are running simultaneously and you will join an existing team.

