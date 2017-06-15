About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Desk Expeditor to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Achieve on time delivery of packages, equipment and material items as well as project documentation, as a minimum* Continually strive for improvement of all project deliverables* Ensure all expediting activities fully comply with both Amec Foster Wheeler's Code of Business Conduct and Amec Foster Wheeler's Supply Chain Code of Business Conduct* Manage appropriate relationships with suppliers and key stakeholders* Achieve on time delivery of packages, equipment and material items* Assist with the development of expediting strategies and plans, as appropriate* Ensure key document deliverables are submitted and approved within the required timescale* Develop good working relationships with suppliers* Obtain supplier reports, analyse and challenge prior to project distribution* Ensure all project stakeholders are aware of latest expediting information with respect to project deliverables* Update project reporting systems and tools with latest information* Maintain and produce project specific expediting reports* Provide project specific information for input to Project Management Reporting* Work closely with Quality Control and Material Controllers to ensure purchase orders are released, shipped and receipted in a timely manner* Promote Health, Safety, Security and Environment within the Supply Chain* Carry out Field Expediting visits; where appropriate* Attend kick-off meetings as requested