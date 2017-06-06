Dewatering Construction Specialist

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Fort Mcmurray
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
581620
Posted on 
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 4:07pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
The Dewatering Construction Specialist will have the responsibility:

* Plan and oversee multi discipline Construction work. Safety, efficiency, & quality.
* Dewatering infrastructure installation.
* Excavation, HDPE piping, stilling wells, pipeline discharge infrastructure.

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.