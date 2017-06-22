About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft-Riyadh is looking for Digital Project Supervisor with the below criteria:-



Job Responsibilities

? Oversee the management of all IT digital projects throughout the project's pre-production lifecycle

? Identify and mitigate project risks, and anticipate potential scope issues to be addressed in a timely manner

? Manage resource planning and raise related constraints or issues

? Ensure projects are delivered to the highest quality within the agreed timelines

? Oversee all documentation and deliverables are completed at the appropriate stage of the project to the required standards

? Evaluate and make recommendations as decisions of technical options as appropriate, while actively contributing to the organization's technical strategies

? Ensure consistent application of PMO methodologies by all PMs

? Participate in the identification of key talent for his department

? Manage, guide and assist direct reports to perform their functional operations in accordance with set policies and procedures

? Set performance objectives, provide necessary support, evaluate / appraise the team and provide regular feedback on performance

? Promote a high-performance working environment and promote GOSI's values

Job Requirements

? 6 to 8 years of experience in Information Technology, with at least 2 years of experience in a managerial position

? Experience working in a highly complex environment.

? Must have worked on a wide range of projects (small: 3m and large: 1y+)

? Must have worked with different methodologies of Project Management Practices, such as Standard PMI and Agile PMI.

? Must possess skills for managing Quality within projects.

? Must have been exposed to verity of technologies such as Enterprise Java, Weblogic, Developments tools and adequate knowledge of network technologies.

? The jobholder must have a record of strong performance and be a trusted professional with a high level of credibility.

? The incumbent must have team building skills, mentoring skills and the ability to motivate people and teams.

Technical Skills:

? Excellent in requirements gathering.

? Expert in Project Management tools (MS project)

? Excellent in written and oral communications (i.e. documentations and presentations)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.