Directional Driller

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting Directional Drillers for our client who is a global oilfield services company! We are looking for experienced Directional Drillers who are available to start work immediately and can work a 20/10 schedule OR work until the project is finished and have downtime between rigs being moved!

Location: East Texas region

Duration: 6 - 12 month contract (potential to hire)

Rate: Hourly pay rate including overtime

Mileage: IRS rate from Houston office to worksite

Housing: will be provided

Experience:

* Minimum 3 years onshore directional drilling experience* Willing to work a 20/10 schedule OR project to project basis

If you are available for a 6-12 month contract and meet the experience required please apply immediately! I will be conducting phone interviews upon submission.

Recruiter: Marina Casiano

Contact: 832-900-5912

