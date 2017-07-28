Directional Driller

About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting Directional Drillers for our client who is a global oilfield services company! We are looking for experienced Directional Drillers who are available to start work immediately and can work a 20/10 schedule OR work until the project is finished and have downtime between rigs being moved!
Location: East Texas region
Duration: 6 - 12 month contract (potential to hire)
Rate: Hourly pay rate including overtime
Mileage: IRS rate from Houston office to worksite
Housing: will be provided
Experience:
* Minimum 3 years onshore directional drilling experience
* Willing to work a 20/10 schedule OR project to project basis
If you are available for a 6-12 month contract and meet the experience required please apply immediately! I will be conducting phone interviews upon submission.
Recruiter: Marina Casiano
Contact: 832-900-5912
