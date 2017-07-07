Company Bryant Group Location United Kingdom Job Type Contract Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 599860 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: 1 month short term contract for Directional Driller Lead Hand. Ideally should have experience running RSS (Powerdrive) The Directional Driller - Lead performs directional drilling services and promotes company D&M culture. She/he plans, executes, and manages all phases of a directional drilling job to deliver services that meets and exceeds client expectations and D&M standards. He/she also provides technical support to clients and other D&M crew members at the well site. She/he is partially responsible for the training and development of any subordinate while at the well site.