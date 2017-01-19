Discipline Delivery Lead

About the Role:

* To review, in co-operation with the Static Commissioning Manager and agree the overall plan for allocated area of responsibility. To identify any problem areas in the programmes, discuss with the Static Commissioning Manager and agree a solution* Review project plan and facilitate all necessary requirements for jobcards to meet the 6 week gate criteria* Liaise with the Offshore delivery leads to identify issues and facilitate resolution including; Materials, vendors, SQs, etc.* Liaise with project planning team to ensure quality and consistency of reporting and plan attainment* Liaise with support services and set priorities* To be familiar with and aware that Company and Site Procedures are adhered to* To ensure that all work is to the required standard and that all drawings, specifications, inspections and certifications are strictly adhered to* To constantly review progress and monitor programmes, updating the latter when necessary in conjunction with the Static Commissioning Manager* To report on jobcard readiness to the project management team* To co-ordinate and report on a daily basis on all progress matters and problem areas* To ensure adequate and qualified resources are employed to meet schedule requirements* To constantly strive to obtain maximum productivity and economical use of labour and equipment in order to keep costs within budget* To ensure that all work within their area of responsibility is carried out with good safety practices and full adherence to the site permit system that is in operation* Input into the CDCA process* Performance Management of construction personnel within their delivery stream* Contractor assessment

* To read, understand and implement the Company's HSEQ Policy and the arrangements described in the Company Management Systems documents* Demonstrate high profile and visible safety leadership by example and through effective communication with teams* Responsible for the management of the Area Delivery Team to achieve project milestones and objectives* Responsible for the liaison with other Area Delivery Leads to ensure the co-operation required for successful completion of area work scopes* Accountable for the implementation of safety awareness and initiatives within the Area Delivery Team* Responsible for the management of preparation, execution, and completion of the known and identified scope to RFDC (Ready for Dynamic Commissioning)* Responsible for the monitoring and reporting of Discipline progress* Responsible for the overall people management of Delivery stream* To ensure that all Project HSE goals are achieved and where possible exceeded* To ensure that all Project mission, milestones and objectives are achieved and where possible exceeded

* Minimum HNC in an related Engineering subject* Recognised O&G discipline background* Fully conversant with Project Management Systems with extensive knowledge of Project Hook Up / Construction / Commissioning practices and procedures* IT Literate (Excel / Word / PowerPoint etc.) with experience in Completions Management Databases* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical* Demonstrable experience in similar role or senior position in Onshore / Offshore Projects* Delivery focused with proven experience in achieving project goals whilst maintaining high standards in HSEQ at all times* Extensive knowledge of the construction / commissioning process, its implementation and management. Fully conversant with project management tools* Experienced in the production of documents / reports* Ability to effectively lead and manage safety meetings and communication forums* Experienced in the management of personnel and all aspects of team working* Extensive knowledge of O&G related HSEQ safe working practices/procedures* Ability to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels

* Degree educated in a related Engineering subject* NVQ level 4 in Management* Onshore or Offshore experience in similar role with HUC projects* Procedural compliance, review and audit