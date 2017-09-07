About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for a Discipline Manager, Process Engineering in our Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia office location.

Our Al Khobar office is the base for growing local engineering capability in Saudi Arabia. The planned future is for the office to host a full service offering across Conceptual Engineering, FEED, EPCM and EPOC, as well as asset maintenance covering the Hydrocarbons, Mining, Power and E&I industries.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Work with line management responsibility for all Process Engineers within the department* Process technical governance for all process engineering activities within the department* Oversee the process design work performed by process engineers, with support as needed from specialists within Amec Foster Wheeler's worldwide office* Ensure project work in the office is planned and resourced* Assist with business development for Amec Foster Wheeler in Al-Khobar as required* Review design data for process systems - P&IDs, line lists, equipment datasheets and H&MB, PFD, design pressure temperature diagrams* Review design data for utility systems - flare system, relief and vent header systems, blow down systems, steam mass balances, emission systems* Participate in safety reviews as required* Arrange general communication and regular meetings with Clients and management* Lead, mentor and develop the discipline resources to provide resource and technical governance* Manage and develop capability and capacity of process engineering to deliver successful project outcomes* Manage and develop workshare processes and use to deliver optimum resource solutions with a view to reducing costs base to our customers* Manage and expedite continuous improvement activities in support of the business plan

Skills / Qualifications

* 20+ years' experience within the industry* Previous experience of working in the Middle East is an advantage* Previous experience with Amec Foster Wheeler is highly desirable* With proven track record of working on conceptual, FEED and EPC phases for major hydrocarbon projects* Experience of department manager-lecl position* Knowledge of Aramco, as well as international codes and specs is highly beneficial* Standard modular design gas processing equipment for typical gas plants, to include gas dehydration (TEG, MEG, etc.), condensate stabilization, amine system, pumping systems, compressor systems* Experience with common utilities typical for oil & gas facility, to include skidded instrument air packages, diesel generation or smaller, chemical injection in wellhead services