Distribution Manager

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Sydney
Salary
AED100000 to AED150000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
523961
Posted on
Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:56am
About the Role:
This role will suit a Distribution/Procurement managers who is experienced in working across the manufacturing, engineering space. As the successful applicant, you will have the following skills and experience:
* 7+ year's experience in supply chain management
* Full working rights in Australia
* Managerial experience
* Preferred candidates will have had experience working with original equipment manufacturing (OEM's)
* Additional pro will be candidates with experience in the resources segment of any of the following industries: oil & gas, mining and manufacturing.
Apply