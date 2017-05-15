About the Role:
The Role:
Exciting 18-month contract opportunity for an experienced Project Assistant / Document Controller to work on the full-lifecycle of a major construction project in the energy industry. Key responsibilities of the role involve setting up a document control system and interfacing with the European office.
Essential skills and experience for the Project Assistant / Document Controller:
* 5-10 years' experience of working on site in the UK on Construction projects
* Experience of developing and implementing processes related to document control and management
* Working as part of a project team reporting to the Programme Manager
* Checking quality documents
* Monitoring processes
* Producing lists
* Setting up project filing systems
* Teaming up with other documentation groups both in the UK and internationally
Skills/Competences:
* Patience
* High attention to details
* Excellent IT skills
* Excellent organisational skills
* Good written and spoken communication abilities
* Team player but also able to work unsupervised
* Flexible and proactive
* Good leadership skills
* Reliable and honest
Education:
* Min GCSE's A-C grades including English
* Ideally business qualification e.g. MBA
