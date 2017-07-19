About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic individual and team player to join our busy Operational Document Control Office as a Document Controller. The successful individual will need to be flexible in their approach, hands on and pro-active, and capable of maintaining attention to detail in their work. This is a responsible role and you will be expected to be able to prioritise, work well under pressure and have accountability for your workload.

You will be working in our Norwich office, Monday to Friday 37.5 hours and shall report directly to our Document Control Team Leader.



Key Responsibilities include:

? Support all life cycle changes to operational/projects documentation and drawings; from document creation, to review, to issue, to archiving

? Administrate and manage the EDMS and BMS Systems to maintain availability of documentation to the Business

? Assist in all aspects of Records Management (archived hard copy records). This includes manual handling, indexing (using Insight) and document retrieval

? Support the Business with regards to all document queries, searching and retrieval

? Administrate and manage the issuing of cable, document and piping numbers in a timely manner

? Assist the business with scanning, large scale plots and manual creation



Key Skills:

? A team player with enthusiasm & commitment.

? Excellent interpersonal, organisational and communication skills.

? Methodical approach and attention to detail.

? Ability to work under pressure.

? Excellent customer service skills

? A high level of personal motivation and the ability to multi task

? Ability to adhere to current HSE Guideline and Regulations on Manual Handling



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Knowledge of the Oil and Gas business is highly desirable

? Experience in maintaining databases and data entry is desirable

? Manual handling experience would be beneficial



