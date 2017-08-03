About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for Document Controller. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, our Project and Document Control Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Receive, check, accurately record into WebDMS and distribute all project drawings and documentation in an efficient and expeditious manner as requested by engineers. This must be done according to agreed Project and Corporate Procedures* Monitor progress of in-house and Client reviews of technical data* Where required, input progress information (received from discipline engineers) at regular intervals as specified by the project* Produce reports on documentation and progress as requested* Ensure that hard copy and electronic record files as required are maintained in good order to comply with QA requirements* Contribute to compilation of final project dossiers, as-built portfolios and archiving* Undertake other tasks as requested by the Document Control Supervisor or Manager, Document Control* Produce exception reports on late documentation for management review