About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Document Controller, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Maintain controlled documentation for the Technical Services Group

Maintain registers as per company procedure

Maintain Company RLMU's, As-Building, Master Documentation & Controlled Copy Sets

Proficient in using Document Management tools

Familiar with Business Management Systems

Perform as a Document Control DCS Point of Contact for defined Business Area's

Attendance and participation at meetings

Weekly & Monthly Document Status Reporting for Area of Responsibility -Internal & External

Gatekeeper for IM Services

Document Control Training for Business Area

Proactively provide advice and coaching on good document management practices and the efficient use of document management systems

Work proactively with peer group to identify and realise increased value through new techniques and cross discipline sharing

Work with the Business Unit to set priorities, identify progress improvement opportunities and resolve issues

Act upon feedback from Business Unit liaison activities

Deliver IM services to specified Business Unit



Qualifications & Training

A minimum of Standard Grade Education or equivalent. Higher/tertiary qualifications desirable

Significant relevant experience



Knowledge/Skills/Experience

Document Control systems experience & knowledge. Assai and Livelink experience beneficial but not mandatory

Knowledge of Document Control methodologies and Best Practice

Knowledge of hardcopy and electronic document management systems and associated processes

Ability to provide systems training to Business Users

Experience of setting up filing/classification/indexing systems and understanding of document security and retention management

Strong document management background in the upstream oil and gas industry

Excellent knowledge and understanding of traditional document management practices within technical and business environments

Appreciation of Oil & Gas industry terminology



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912634







