About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Document Controller, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Maintain controlled documentation for the Technical Services Group
Maintain registers as per company procedure
Maintain Company RLMU's, As-Building, Master Documentation & Controlled Copy Sets
Proficient in using Document Management tools
Familiar with Business Management Systems
Perform as a Document Control DCS Point of Contact for defined Business Area's
Attendance and participation at meetings
Weekly & Monthly Document Status Reporting for Area of Responsibility -Internal & External
Gatekeeper for IM Services
Document Control Training for Business Area
Proactively provide advice and coaching on good document management practices and the efficient use of document management systems
Work proactively with peer group to identify and realise increased value through new techniques and cross discipline sharing
Work with the Business Unit to set priorities, identify progress improvement opportunities and resolve issues
Act upon feedback from Business Unit liaison activities
Deliver IM services to specified Business Unit
Qualifications & Training
A minimum of Standard Grade Education or equivalent. Higher/tertiary qualifications desirable
Significant relevant experience
Knowledge/Skills/Experience
Document Control systems experience & knowledge. Assai and Livelink experience beneficial but not mandatory
Knowledge of Document Control methodologies and Best Practice
Knowledge of hardcopy and electronic document management systems and associated processes
Ability to provide systems training to Business Users
Experience of setting up filing/classification/indexing systems and understanding of document security and retention management
Strong document management background in the upstream oil and gas industry
Excellent knowledge and understanding of traditional document management practices within technical and business environments
Appreciation of Oil & Gas industry terminology
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912634