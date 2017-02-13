Document Controller / Administrator

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Document Controller based in onsite at Stanlow Refinery for a period of 6 months.

Responsibilities

* Receive, check, accurately record into the DMS and distribute all project drawings and documentation in an efficient and expeditious manner as requested by engineers. This must be done according to agreed Project and Corporate Procedures* Monitor progress of in-house and Client reviews of technical data* Where required, input progress information (received from discipline engineers) at regular intervals as specified by the project* Produce reports on documentation and progress as requested* Ensure that hard copy and electronic record files as required are maintained in good order to comply with QA requirements* Contribute to compilation of final project dossiers, as-built portfolios and archiving* Undertake other tasks as requested by the Document Control Supervisor or Manager, Document Control* Produce exception reports on late documentation for management review

Skills/Qualifications

* Appropriate experience* A proven track record in engineering and construction of refinery, oil & gas, petrochemical or similar facilities* Experience of FEED, EPC projects* A proactive approach to solving problems and getting the job done* Excellent written and verbal communication skills* Expert with database systems and spreadsheets* Self-motivated, energetic and tenacious* A proven track record within the Oil and Gas, or Petrochemical industry