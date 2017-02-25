Document Controller Lead / Information Management Lead

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Document Controller / Information Management Lead to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Working with the Engineering Manager, the PMT and the disciplines, the IM lead is responsible for assuring smooth information exchange of the established protocol. Also responsible for daily supervision of the DCC centre functions* Responsible for the following DCC functions: Document Control, Vendor Document Control, Record management, Library & Archive and Construction / Site Office Document Control* Fully conversant with all Contract / Project and Client requirements* Ensure all DCC staff are fully conversant with all Contract / Project and Client document control requirements* Resolve issues between PMT / disciplines and DCC or bring to the attention of the Engineering Manager* Ensure QA / QC deliverables submission to client and deliverables are issued in a timely manner* Coordinate with BSP on general issues related to document control* Resolve issues within the DCC or bring to the attention of the Engineering / Project Manager* Be responsible for overall discipline and timekeeping within the DCC