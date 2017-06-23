Document Coordinator

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Richmondale
Salary
$26 to $30 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
591747
Posted on
Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 4:43pm
About the Role:Qualifications:
- A four-year degree is preferred.
- Minimum of five years of document control experience, with at least three years supporting an engineering and construction project, preferably in oil and gas industries.
- Experience implementing a document control system is highly desirable.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Ability to process and respond to information quickly.
- Software Requirements:
- Experience with Microsoft Office Suite of software is required.
- Experience with Adobe Acrobat is required.
- Experience with SharePoint is highly desirable.
- Experience with SAP is highly desirable.
- Implement document control processes & procedures.
- Receive, log, and distribute contractor/vendor submittals.
- Log and route internal and external documents for review/approval/issuance.
- Maintain and manage filing of contract documents.
- Manage project work flows.
- Attention to detail and accuracy in work product.
- Effective oral and written communication skills.
- Develop solutions to enhance efficiency to processes.
