Document Coordinator

About the Role:

A four-year degree is preferred.

Minimum of five years of document control experience, with at least three years supporting an engineering and construction project, preferably in oil and gas industries.

Experience implementing a document control system is highly desirable.

Excellent organizational skills.

Ability to process and respond to information quickly.

Software Requirements: Experience with Microsoft Office Suite of software is required. Experience with Adobe Acrobat is required. Experience with SharePoint is highly desirable. Experience with SAP is highly desirable.



Implement document control processes & procedures.

Receive, log, and distribute contractor/vendor submittals.

Log and route internal and external documents for review/approval/issuance.

Maintain and manage filing of contract documents.

Manage project work flows.

Attention to detail and accuracy in work product.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Develop solutions to enhance efficiency to processes.

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.