Document Writer

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for Technical writers to work for an oil and gas service company. Candidates should have good communication skills, be detailed orientated, have good technical skills and be a team player.

You will be working with technical staff to make products easier to use and thus need fewer instructions. You will also organise and write supporting documents for products and use photographs, drawings, diagrams, animation and charts that increase the users understanding. You will also revise any documents if any issues arise.

Communication skills. Technical writers must be able to take complex, technical information and translate it for colleagues and users who have nontechnical or oracle backgrounds.

Detail oriented. Technical writers create detailed instructions for others to follow. As a result, they must be detailed and precise at every step so that the instructions can be useful.

Imagination. Technical writers must be able to think about a procedure or product in the way that a person without technical experience would think about it.

Teamwork. Technical writers must be able to work well with others. They are almost always part of a team: with other writers; with designers, editors, and illustrators; and with the technical people whose information they are explaining.

Technical skills. Technical writers must be able to understand and then explain highly technical information. Many technical writers need a background in engineering or computer science in order to do this.

Writing skills. Technical communicators must have excellent writing skills to be able to explain technical information clearly.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a creative and technical writer to demonstrate a wide variety of skills and work in an environment where they can learn new skills and gain new experiences.

