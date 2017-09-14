Drafting Coordinator

About the Role:
The Role:
Coordinating with internal and external designers and drafters the timely and accurate delivery of construction and as-built drawing and document packages, which may include:
* Planning;
* Prioritizing;
* Negotiation of hours and schedule;
* Tracking of drawings and documents;
* Progress monitoring and reporting;
* Expediting of drawings and document deliveries;
* Provide direction and guidance to third-party engineering and drafting service providers;
* Perform Quality Assurance and Quality Control of completed drawings and designs;
* Execute or monitor drawing and document tracking and archiving procedures;
* Monitor quality, timeliness, and hours of work performed;
* Identify and escalate unusual or sensitive situations and/or issues
* Making decisions governed by general policies, standards, and external requirements, and making recommendations for improvement;
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Excellent knowledge of standard drafting techniques, procedures and related software;
In-depth familiarity with the design process for natural gas facilities;
Able to independently oversee project drawing lifecycles;
Passion for quality, compliance to standards, and continual improvement;
Demonstrated proficiency in at least one field of technical discipline and working knowledge in other fields;
Able to collaborate effectively with internal and external stakeholders;
Knowledge of gas facility construction, fabrication and operating practices;
Able to exercise initiative resolving conflicts and in adapting and applying procedures to address unusual problem situations;
Sound knowledge of both 2-D and 3-D drawing technologies. Note that 2-D drawings packages are TransCanada's standard, although external drafting work is often completed in 3-D;
Familiarity with document management concepts and practices;
Knowledge of trends in CADD technology and application of that technology;
