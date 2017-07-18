Draughtsperson (Mechanical / Structural)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £25 to £30 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Designer Jobs Job ID 605801 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client are a market leading winch and deck machinery manufacturing organisation based north of Aberdeen. They are seeking an experienced Mechanical/Structural DRAUGHTSPERSON for a 2 week period - starting ASAP.



RESPONSIBILITIES:



To produce 3D models for Client review and manufacturing drawings for production purposes

Carry out work according to Departmental Priority Work List

Production and checking of manufacturing drawings

Ensure designs meet the ISO quality system

Attendance and input into departmental and project meetings

Liaise with Engineering Support Operations team and Manager for verification of design and drawings

Produce parts list and BOMs

Update drawings to "As-Built" status after equipment is manufactured

Ensure drawing control system is adhered too

Maintain and ensure Design Library is up to date

Maintain and update Autodesk Inventor Vault

Check "As-Built" drawings

To assist Lead Project Engineer/Project Engineers with maintaining project technical files

Reporting relevant information to Line Manager on a daily basis

Production of 3D models and 2D detail manufacturing drawings that ensure the functionality of the design and manufacturability of components and assemblies



REQUIREMENTS



HNC/D in Mechanical/Structural Engineering related course

Practical experience in an Engineering environment 3D Modeling and 2D draughting experience

Correct application of limits and fits, geometrical tolerancing, surface finish, etc.

Autodesk Inventor and AutoCAD

IT literate with Microsoft Package experience

Good knowledge of manufacturing techniques

Working knowledge of rotating machinery

MUST be immediately available to start ASAP.









