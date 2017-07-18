Draughtsperson (Mechanical / Structural)

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£25 to £30 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
605801
Posted on
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 5:10am
About the Role:Our client are a market leading winch and deck machinery manufacturing organisation based north of Aberdeen. They are seeking an experienced Mechanical/Structural DRAUGHTSPERSON for a 2 week period - starting ASAP.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
To produce 3D models for Client review and manufacturing drawings for production purposes
Carry out work according to Departmental Priority Work List
Production and checking of manufacturing drawings
Ensure designs meet the ISO quality system
Attendance and input into departmental and project meetings
Liaise with Engineering Support Operations team and Manager for verification of design and drawings
Produce parts list and BOMs
Update drawings to "As-Built" status after equipment is manufactured
Ensure drawing control system is adhered too
Maintain and ensure Design Library is up to date
Maintain and update Autodesk Inventor Vault
Check "As-Built" drawings
To assist Lead Project Engineer/Project Engineers with maintaining project technical files
Reporting relevant information to Line Manager on a daily basis
Production of 3D models and 2D detail manufacturing drawings that ensure the functionality of the design and manufacturability of components and assemblies
REQUIREMENTS
HNC/D in Mechanical/Structural Engineering related course
Practical experience in an Engineering environment 3D Modeling and 2D draughting experience
Correct application of limits and fits, geometrical tolerancing, surface finish, etc.
Autodesk Inventor and AutoCAD
IT literate with Microsoft Package experience
Good knowledge of manufacturing techniques
Working knowledge of rotating machinery
MUST be immediately available to start ASAP.
Apply