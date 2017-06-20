Drill Bit Fabricator x 5 - Conroe

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Conroe
Salary
$14 to $15 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Trade Jobs
Job ID
591382
Posted on
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 6:00pm
About the Role:
***If you are a plummer or mechanic and want to join the oil and gas industry this is your chance!!!
* 0-2 years experience in manufacturing or shop environments.
* Building and repairing drill bits
* Operations specific to manufacturing and assembly of fixed cutter drill bits, general assembly, mold fabrication and brazing options.
* Assist brazing operations by installing cutters, applying flux, and setting cutters.
* Perform final grinding and cleaning of the casting.
* Final stenciling, painting and boxing of bit after inspection.
Location: Conroe, TX
Hours: Monday-Friday 40 hours + weekend overtime
Hourly rate: *varies*
