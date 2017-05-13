Company Spencer Ogden Location Houston Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Temporary Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 561913 Apply Apply Now

Spencer Ogden Drilling is currently seeking Drillers with Drillship or Semi-Submersible experience for upcoming assignments in the GOM. *Must have worked recently within the past 6-8 months*



In order for the candidate to be considered for the assignment, the candidate must have the following:

(ALL CERTIFICATIONS MUST BE VALID)

BOSIET or HUET

Rig Pass or Safegulf

TWIC (Optional)

Well Control Supervisory

Willingness to obtain a UKOOA Medical + 10 Panel Drug Screen

US Passport

State ID



*Due to high volume of applicants, please be patient with a response from our Drilling Team.

*Candidates with the experience and proper certifications will be considered

*If you already working with us, please do not re-apply.



