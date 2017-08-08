Drilling consultants - Algiers, Algeria

Company Leap29 Location Algeria,Africa Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 613267 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client is an international service company who are working with Sonatrach in Algeria on various projects.

They are currently searching a team of consultants on various service drilling projects.



The Consultants required are:

Services Team Leader

Service Drilling Superintendent

Services Drilling Supervisor

Services Drilling Engineer

Services Superintendent for Fluids management

Services Supervisor for drilling Fluids

Cementing Engineer

Drilling Tools Engineer

Well Integrity Engineer

UBD/ MPD Engineer

HPHT Engineer

Directional Driller

HSE Engineer



French speaking candidates will be contacted first, please state if you speak French



All consultants will require to work 28/28 rotation on a 2 year contract.

If you know anyone who you would like to work back to back with, please attach their Cv or contact details also



On all application please state which positions you would like to be considered for



