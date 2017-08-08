Drilling consultants - Algiers, Algeria

Company
Leap29
Location
Algeria,Africa
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Drilling Jobs
Job ID
613267
Posted on
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 9:23am
About the Role:My client is an international service company who are working with Sonatrach in Algeria on various projects.
They are currently searching a team of consultants on various service drilling projects.
The Consultants required are:
Services Team Leader
Service Drilling Superintendent
Services Drilling Supervisor
Services Drilling Engineer
Services Superintendent for Fluids management
Services Supervisor for drilling Fluids
Cementing Engineer
Drilling Tools Engineer
Well Integrity Engineer
UBD/ MPD Engineer
HPHT Engineer
Directional Driller
HSE Engineer
French speaking candidates will be contacted first, please state if you speak French
All consultants will require to work 28/28 rotation on a 2 year contract.
If you know anyone who you would like to work back to back with, please attach their Cv or contact details also
On all application please state which positions you would like to be considered for
