Drilling Electrical Commissioning Technician

About the Role:
Primary Function:
* To execute electrical pre-commissioning / commissioning workscope in a safe manner and in accordance with contract specifications /requirements and schedule
* Provide support to the Snr Electrical Technician / Electrical Commissioning Engineer
* Under safe systems of work, function testing of electrical plant and equipment in both onshore and offshore locations, (see Note 1).
Note 1 : Offshore workscope will require working in Hazardous areas and therefore the candidate MUST be COMPEX trained and able to demonstrate a good understanding of the risks associated with working in a Hazardous areas.
Drilling Experience:
* Project commissioning experience.
* Roles on previous platform projects in the north sea.
* Drilling operations/maintenance experience.
* Drilling equipment vendor previous experience
Responsibilities:
* Function test and repair, electrical equipment and systems in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures
* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made/noted during testing
* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities
* Complete where applicable associated pre-commissioning / commissioning certification in accordance with the requirements of the project Completions Management System and associated procedures
*
* Attendance of FAT's where required including review / acceptance of applicable technical documentation
* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using QEDi procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)
* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system.
Other duties may include:
* Liaise with support vendors as required.
* Deputise for Senior Commissioning Tech if required.
* Provide support in the execution of Electrical construction activities within the bounds of Discipline competency.
HSE Responsibilities:
* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi's / AMEC's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi's / AMEC's HSE Management Systems
* Demonstrate and promote the principles of AMEC's Beyond Zero at all timesLead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities
Required Experience:
* Demonstrable experience, post apprenticeship / training, with current and relevant experience in all aspects of electrical equipment / systems pre-commissioning / commissioning within the O&G or related Industry.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of electrical equipment / system commissioning.
* Ability to demonstrate good understanding of risks associated with working in Hazardous Areas.
* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices and procedures.
* Knowledge of the completions process and the ability to understand / complete related check-sheets
* Demonstrable OFFSHORE experience in the role of Electrical Commissioning Technician.
* JMS / CMS experience
Skills:
* Ability to communicate effectively with team members (English - spoken and written to a good standard essential).
* Able to demonstrate a commitment to HSSE.
* Flexible - able to comply with company and project requirements.
* Confident - Ability to work on own initiative
* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment
* Ability to demonstrate good understanding of HSE safe working practices and procedures (including isolation procedures and implement these during completion of workscope).
* Ability to complete applicable pre-commissioning / commissioning documentation (including test records, daily logs, fault reports and permit to work system) accurately and to a good standard.
* Ability to understand / implement applicable working practices / procedures
* IT Literate in major software packages (e.g. Word / Excel)
* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.
* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / SLD's / D&ID's etc.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of electrical systems including installation, testing, commissioning, fault finding and general O&M of electrical equipment and components.
* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.
