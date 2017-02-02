Drilling Instrument Commissioning Technician

About the Role:

Primary Function:

* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent instrument technician construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.* To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Key Objectives:

* To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi's / AMEC's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi's / AMEC's HSE Management Systems* Demonstrate and promote the principles of AMEC's Beyond Zero at all times* Lead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities

Drilling Experience:

* Project commissioning experience.* Roles on previous platform projects in the north sea.* Drilling operations/maintenance experience.* Drilling equipment vendor previous experience

Responsibilities:

* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the instrumentation technicians workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.

Other duties may include:

* Participate and contribute to QEDi's Emergency Response procedure and process.* Participate and contribute in QEDi's nationalisation/personnel development programmes* Provide support in the execution of instrument construction activities within the bounds of* Discipline competency.

HSE Responsibilities:

Required Qualifications:

* 4 Year Instrumentation and Control Apprenticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent* City and Guilds (C&G) in an appropriate instrumentation/control subject and or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.* BOSIET/ MIST/ CA- EBS/ Shoulder Measurements/ OGUK Medical/ 6 point Drug and breath screen* ISSOW* COMPEX* QEDi mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.

Desirable Qualifications:

* ONC in Measurement and Control Engineering* IEE 16th Edition

Required Experience:

* Demonstrable experience post instrumentation apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.* Demonstrable offshore experience in a construction instrument technician's role

Skills:

* Ability to communicate effectively with team members* Able to demonstrate a commitment to HSSE.* Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements* Ability to work with other team members/disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment* Confident and with an ability to work unsupervised and work on own initiative* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role.* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times.* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Instrument Technician as defined in associated job specification

Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc.