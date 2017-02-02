Drilling Instrument Commissioning Technician

Company
Qedi
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
523853
Posted on
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:55am
About the Role:
Primary Function:
* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent instrument technician construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures
* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.
* To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment
Key Objectives:
* To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications
* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi's / AMEC's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi's / AMEC's HSE Management Systems
* Demonstrate and promote the principles of AMEC's Beyond Zero at all times
* Lead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities
Drilling Experience:
* Project commissioning experience.
* Roles on previous platform projects in the north sea.
* Drilling operations/maintenance experience.
* Drilling equipment vendor previous experience
Responsibilities:
* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the instrumentation technicians workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.
* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.
* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.
* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.
*
Other duties may include:
* Participate and contribute to QEDi's Emergency Response procedure and process.
* Participate and contribute in QEDi's nationalisation/personnel development programmes
* Provide support in the execution of instrument construction activities within the bounds of
* Discipline competency.
HSE Responsibilities:
* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi's / AMEC's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi's / AMEC's HSE Management Systems
* Demonstrate and promote the principles of AMEC's Beyond Zero at all times
* Lead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities
Required Qualifications:
* 4 Year Instrumentation and Control Apprenticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent
* City and Guilds (C&G) in an appropriate instrumentation/control subject and or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.
* BOSIET/ MIST/ CA- EBS/ Shoulder Measurements/ OGUK Medical/ 6 point Drug and breath screen
* ISSOW
* COMPEX
* QEDi mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.
Desirable Qualifications:
* ONC in Measurement and Control Engineering
* IEE 16th Edition
Required Experience:
* Demonstrable experience post instrumentation apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.
* Demonstrable offshore experience in a construction instrument technician's role
Skills:
* Ability to communicate effectively with team members
* Able to demonstrate a commitment to HSSE.
* Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements
* Ability to work with other team members/disciplines and in a multi-cultural environment
* Confident and with an ability to work unsupervised and work on own initiative
* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role.
* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English
* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times.
* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Instrument Technician as defined in associated job specification
Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc.
Apply