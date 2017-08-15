Drilling Supervisor - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 614325 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Drilling Supervisor



Leap29 is currently working in conjunction with an International Service Company based in The Netherlands specialising in Geothermal.



They have a stellar opportunity for a Drilling Supervisor to join their team on a new project expected to last 2 -3 months in Netherlands on a 14/14 rotational basis

Your main role:

Well-site day and night drilling supervisor, providing well engineering for onshore near Rotterdam geothermal drilling project.



Responsibilities will include:



• Responsible for issuing daily drilling reports in Dutch, to validate operational programmes, to supervise all drilling operations including casing running, cementing, mud engineering, logging, directional/MWD, well testing on a land rig.



• Active role in coordinating logistic (tools and personnel call out), in direct contact with service companies and suppliers with the scope of optimising standby and cost reduction. In charge to capture drilling events and lessons learnt to improve well planning. Witness rig commissioning, evaluate rig conditions before well spud.



• Reports directly to the drilling coordinator. Strong HSE commitment with the target of ZERO accident or incident.



Skills and Qualifications

The suitable consultant with have at least 8-10 years experience as a drilling engineer and Supervisor within Oil and Gas industry and an excellent Coordination and Management skills

This position will be only open to candidate fluent in French with the right to work in the EU



To be considered for this opportunity, please contact the contract team at Leap 29.

