DV Cleared Engineers

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
London,Greater London,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
612421
Posted on 
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 2:53pm
Apply 
About the Role:

CONTRACT - 6 MONTHS - LONDON - DV CLEARED POSITIONS AVAILABLE - NEED TO BE AVAILABLE FOR TUESDAY START

I am currently looking to hire multiple Network/Infrastructure/Security professionals for a client of mine who are working with a government office on a major project.

You must hold current DV clearance. This role will be a Tuesday start.

Experience of Juniper and Palo Alto devices would be beneficial.

Please send an up to date CV to be considered.