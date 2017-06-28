EC&I Leader

About the Role:

The Role:

The role is to manage the Control, Instrumentation and Electrical Functions within the Project Services Solution Group. It is both a direct fee earning and management role. A key requirement will be to grow the department in both size and capability, by developing the range of services that the group provides in the areas of design, specification and solving client problems.



Line Management

* Lead a team of professional engineers, including control, instrumentation and electrical specialists.

* Carry out performance appraisals for direct reports and ensure that the all of the appraisals in the C&E Functions are completed to a high quality and within the required timescales.

* Manage the performance of underperforming staff.

* Ensure that members of the C&E Functions have opportunities for personal development and training in order to maintain and enhance their capabilities and the capabilities of the function.



Functional

* Identify functional delivery problems at an early stage and proactively intervene to remedy.

* Regularly review functional technical scope on contracts.

* Ensure acceptable levels of productivity on contract delivery.

* Maintain contact with client functional leads to monitor levels of satisfaction.



* Manage utilization of C&E Functions such that they meet budget.

* Develop the C&E Functions in line with ongoing business requirements.

* Recruiting capable staff for succession and enhanced capability.

* Ensure that the correct level of resource is available to deliver contracts to agreed programs.

* Managing contracts to deliver or improve on the As Sold GM%.

* Integrating and managing resources to work efficiently across multiple locations.



SHE

* Ensure the safe working of the C&E Functions.

* Ensure that all required risk assessments are created and maintained.

* Ensure that all safety events are correctly reported and investigated and any resulting actions raised and completed in a timely manner.

* Complete safety audits, as required by the management audit schedules.

Quality

* Ensure the C&E Functions compliance with the company Quality Management System.

* Develop and maintain C&E Function's standards.

* Manage and participate in quality audits of the C&E Functions to ensure compliance.

* Ensure that deliverables on contracts are to the appropriate quality standard.

* Lead or engage in company quality improvement initiatives.

* Ensure timely close out of any quality learning events, non-conformances and observations.

Communications

* Carry out regular communications to the C&E Functions, to include financial, safety and integrity information cascaded from the senior management meetings, as well as any functional specific issues.

* Report upwards on any functional issues arising in areas such as safety, integrity, operational issues, financial performance, utilisation, personal performance and conduct.

Resource Management

* Own the succession planning for the group and lead recruitment and retention to meet the needs of contract resourcing and succession plans.

* Manage utilisation in order to achieve C&E Function's and personal targets.

* Monitor and manage the staff / temporary worker balance to ensure an appropriate level of resource flexibility whilst maintaining robust technical expertise.

* Ensure that contracts can be manned with the appropriate technical capability.

* Manage functional resource across all off locations such that they work together in an efficient and integrated way.

Contract Management

* Carry out Contract Management for jobs within the C&E functions, including all aspects of invoicing and controlling costs.

* Ensure the C&E Functions comply with the business contract management procedures.

* Produce monthly forecasts of the financial revenue and workload.

* Ensure that the work of the functions on contracts is delivered on time and within budget.



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Thorough knowledge of design specs and standards used in the Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & gas Industries

* Engineering Education to Graduate Level

* Minimum of ten years of experience in a similar role.

* Good grasp of each stage of the project process in the process industries.



