Egypt Cairo: Field Service Rep. III - Drilling Fluids

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

Under general supervision, provides well site services to customers of Baroid. Demonstrates advanced understanding of colloidal and general chemistry, volume and hydraulics calculations and routine and specialized testing. Demonstrates advanced knowledge of company products and services, how drilling fluid technology can optimize service quality, industry knowledge, operator scheduled, rig schedules and rig operations. Conducts themselves in professional manner as a Halliburton representative with clients, maintaining good working relationship with operator's representative and rig personnel. Conducts and interprets routine and specialized testing that provide technical guidance of Baroid's customized engineering fluids to maximize wellbore value. Demonstrates advanced ability to prepare and track inventory of palletized and bulk products available at the rig site based on fluid program and anticipated conditions that minimizes wasted product and waiting time for operators. Complies with health, safety and environment regulations in all aspects of job performance. Minimum requirements are a H.S. Diploma, completed mud training at Halliburton and 2-4 years of experience in fluid services. An undergraduate degree is preferred. Completion of an undergraduate degree in any discipline is preferred. Minimum of 2 years of experience in a Fluid Service Representative role. Math Test Required

