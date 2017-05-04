E&I Operator

About the Role:
The Role:
* Complete readings at plants and field boosters as required. Find and repair minor issues (leaks, valves, pumps, etc.) Utilize SAP process to identify, track and complete larger repairs.
* Operate water injection facilities, change water filters, etc.
* Complete dew point readings as required.
* Monitor and maintain all critical fluid levels.
* Ability to complete daily production volume entries in PVR, validate and input water tickets as required. Month end duties, validation, etc.
* Pipeline Integrity program must be followed. (ie; pigging of pipelines, risk assessments, etc.)
* Maintain stock on consumables, (ie; parts, rags, soaker pads, lubricants, coolants, TEG, fuel, etc.)
* Report unsafe conditions and or unsafe operations to Supervisor immediately.
* Camp duties: haul garbage daily, maintain water treatment system (keep salt full), do minor repairs if needed and enter SAP notifications for larger jobs.
* Maintain all equipment to the required expectation, policies and guidelines. (this includes: vehicles, phones , tools, Skid Steer, Quads, Argo, Trailers, Ski-doo's, and boats. These are required to be used appropriately and as designed, safely, kept clean and put away when finished.
* Participating in the review process for establishing PM work orders for electrical instrumentation equipment
* Participating in the review process for establishing spare parts list for electrical instrumentation equipment and inventory levels.
* Assisting in identifying causes of failures and making appropriate recommendations.
* Making recommendations regarding equipment replacement or upgrades.
* Troubleshooting process and equipment problems.
* Providing input for scheduled turnaround/shutdowns.
* ATV usage is required.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.