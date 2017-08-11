Electonics Engineer

About the Role:

Progressive Engineering are currently recruiting for an experienced Electronics Engineer for a 3-6 month contract role.

Principal Responsibilities:

* To develop ideas and circuit designs for equipment used in the WWS range of products

* To produce accurate and effective design and test documentation to support the implementation of electronic hardware components into WWS products.

* To type test and debug electronic designs, including recording and tracking of changes as required

* To investigate in-service product faults, identify cause of failure or defect and propose changes.

* To provide technical support to Operations and Production Departments as required

* To attend design reviews as required, and record the outcome to enable changes to be captured effectively.

* To compile detailed and accurate Bills of Materials for the circuit boards and equipment.

* To identify and specify tools, jigs and fixtures that may be required to manufacture and test hardware including third party equipment such as specialist tools, measurement equipment etc.

* Assist in the development and continuous improvement of departmental and company processes and procedures. * To carry out any other tasks as may be reasonably requested by Line Managers Job Knowledge and

Qualifications:

* At least three years practical experience of analogue circuit design including at least one of the following (A background in sensors or instrument design is desirable):

* Signal conditioning circuits (low noise amplifiers, filter circuits etc)

* Embedded microprocessor/microcontroller designs * Low power circuits for battery powered equipment

* High temperature electronics

* Knowledge of PCB layout techniques (essential) and use of Altium 15 (desirable) * Experience of subcontractor management (desirable)

* Experience of Qualification testing for CE marking (LVD and EMC) (essential) and ATEX (desirable)

