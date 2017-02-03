Electrical Comm Tech - BP Clair Ridge Upman

About the Role:

Primary Function:

* To execute electrical pre-commissioning / commissioning workscope in a safe manner and in accordance with contract specifications /requirements and schedule* Provide support to the Snr Electrical Technician / Electrical Commissioning Engineer* Under safe systems of work, function testing of electrical plant and equipment in both onshore and offshore locations, (see Note 1).

Note 1 : Offshore workscope will require working in Hazardous areas and therefore the candidate MUST be COMPEX trained and able to demonstrate a good understanding of the risks associated with working in a Hazardous areas.

Responsibilities:

* Function test and repair, electrical equipment and systems in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made/noted during testing* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities* Complete where applicable associated pre-commissioning / commissioning certification in accordance with the requirements of the project Completions Management System and associated procedures* Attendance of FAT's where required including review / acceptance of applicable technical documentation* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using QEDi procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system.

Other duties may include:

* Liaise with support vendors as required.* Deputise for Senior Commissioning Tech if required.* Provide support in the execution of Electrical construction activities within the bounds of* Discipline competency.

HSE Responsibilities:

* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi's / AMEC's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi's / AMEC's HSE Management Systems* Demonstrate and promote the principles of AMEC's Beyond Zero at all timesLead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities

Required Experience:

* Demonstrable experience, post apprenticeship / training, with current and relevant experience in all aspects of electrical equipment / systems pre-commissioning / commissioning within the O&G or related Industry.* Thorough understanding of the principles of electrical equipment / system commissioning.* Ability to demonstrate good understanding of risks associated with working in Hazardous Areas.* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices and procedures.* Knowledge of the completions process and the ability to understand / complete related check-sheets* Demonstrable OFFSHORE experience in the role of Electrical Commissioning Technician.* JMS / CMS experience

Skills:

* Ability to communicate effectively with team members (English - spoken and written to a good standard essential).* Able to demonstrate a commitment to HSSE.* Flexible - able to comply with company and project requirements.* Confident - Ability to work on own initiative* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment* Desire to learn and develop skills and knowledge* Ability to demonstrate good understanding of HSE safe working practices and procedures (including isolation procedures and implement these during completion of workscope).* Able to work effectively in a multi-discipline team environment.* Ability to complete applicable pre-commissioning / commissioning documentation (including test records, daily logs, fault reports and permit to work system) accurately and to a good standard.* Ability to understand / implement applicable working practices / procedures* IT Literate in major software packages (e.g. Word / Excel)* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / SLD's / D&ID's etc.* Thorough understanding of the principles of electrical systems including installation, testing, commissioning, fault finding and general O&M of electrical equipment and components.* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.