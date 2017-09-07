Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
West Sussex,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
616070
Posted on
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 6:50am
About the Role:
My client has a great opportunity for an electrical commissioning engineer with PLC Software experience on a 3 Month contract on a Water project in the Sussex area.
- Water experience is essential within previous water companies.
SKILLS
- Water Experience.
- Responsible for commissioning and overseeing the installation of systems, plants and equipment.
- CSCS.
- EICA background
- Demonstrating readings and system cleanliness to clients.
Please email me back with your CV if you're interested in the role.
Rate - NEG
Start - ASAP
Apply