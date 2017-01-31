Electrical Commissioning Engineer

About the Role:

My client is looking to get a electrically qualified Commissioning Engineer to commission gas, diesel and CHP gensets on sites spread across the UK. This is an opportunity to work for one of the largest power generation companies in the world on a contract basis for an initial 6 months.

Their sites range from traditional power stations to banks, hospitals, universities and waste water sites. You will have the chance to work on a number of varying size and types of projects during your time here.

Gas/Diesel/CHP knowledge/exposure and a willingness to travel is necessary for your application to this role.

This is a position with a competitive day rate and expenses covered when staying away. Please feel free to apply, I will get back to you straight away if successful.

