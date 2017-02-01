About the Role:

ELECTRICAL ENGINEER

ELECTRICAL DESIGN ENGINEER

6-12 MONTH CONTRACT

BRISTOL

£30-40 PER HOUR DOE

Electrical Design Engineer required for Role in Bristol. Experience in:

* 3D CAD - Ideally AutoCAD Electrical* Wiring & Cable Diagrams* Schematics* BOMs

This is an excellent opportunity to join a progressive team for an extremely competitive rate. Whilst the contract opportunity is initially for 6 months there is a very high chance that this role will extend further.

If you have a background in Electrical Design for Industrial Machinery, this would be highly desirable.

