About the Role:

A key client of mine based in Hampshire is urgently looking for an Electrical Design Engineer on a contract basis.

Key skills

-Expert in AutoCAD Electrical Software

-Expert Electrical Schematics, wiring and panel layouts, hands on electrical skills incuding 17th edition

- Knowledge of PLC systems, motors, instrumentation and breakers. Ideally Mitsubishi

Bonus Skills

-Low voltage to high production facility

-Integration work with APU

-Experience in the Automotive/Aerospace industry

If you are interested in this CV please send a CV and call Gerry Darley @ G2 Recruitment on 01179689000.

I look forward to speaking with you later.

Kind regards,

Gerry