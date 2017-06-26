About the Role:

A key client of mine, based in the Cheshire area, is urgently looking for an Electrical Design Engineer to design electrical control systems for Special Purpose Machinery. They are looking for someone urgently but can wait for the right people

Key skills

- Electrical Design, Cradle to the Grave products, ideally in Special Purpose Machinery

- ACAD Electrical/EPLAN/Solidworks Electrical or simply basic Autocad

- Experience working to 17th Edition electrical design or other hands on electrical work

Bonus

- Direct experience working for a Machinery Manufacturer Supploer

My company works in a range of disciplines and is keen to bring someone on for an initial 6 month project but following this there is other long term work available.

If you are interested in this job please send through your CV ASAP.

Thanks,

Gerry