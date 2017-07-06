Electrical Design Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler have identified a requirement for the provision of Electrical Engineering Services for 3 Months, for a project based in Darlington. The appointed service provider will have extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry and will execute Electrical Discipline engineering activities within the budget and schedule, maintain technical integrity.



Workscope

* Execute electrical engineering activities (Concept, Front End Engineering Development, Technical Study & Detailed Design)* Act as Discipline Focal Point / Lead Engineer as required* Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract* Be responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance* Carry out work in accordance with AMEC and project Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems* Maintain the required technical quality of work* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Maintain planning and cost control on all scopes* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Codes, Standards, Regulations and Procedures* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline scope* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review* Maintain good communication with the client* Maintain discipline filing system* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project

* UK Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Highly experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Highly experienced in use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Experienced in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Experienced in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting* Competent in commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of engineering* Experienced in estimating man-hours and materials for most aspects of work* Experienced in working with other disciplines and sections to meet delivery dates* Highly experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work* Experienced in design safety / environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates

