Electrical Design Engineer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England
Salary 
£10 to £100 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
614899
Posted on 
Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 5:33am
About the Role:

Good morning,

 

A client of mine, based in the South West near Cheltenham, is urgently looking for an Electrical Design Engineer with Solidworks Electrical experience. The role will involve design, client facing meetings and on-site work.

 

Key skills

-Solidworks Electrical

-Client facing experience

-PLC Knowledge

 

Bonus

-Aerospace experience

 

If you are interested in this position, please send through your CV ASAP.

 

Thanks,

 

Gerry