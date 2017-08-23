Company
About the Role:
Good morning,
A client of mine, based in the South West near Cheltenham, is urgently looking for an Electrical Design Engineer with Solidworks Electrical experience. The role will involve design, client facing meetings and on-site work.
Key skills
-Solidworks Electrical
-Client facing experience
-PLC Knowledge
Bonus
-Aerospace experience
If you are interested in this position, please send through your CV ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry
