About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently recruiting for an Electrical Designer in our office in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. We are currently looking for a person with the drive and commitment to make a genuine difference to our performance on projects across the full life cycle, from studies and FEED to EPC, to ensure that the Company continues to differentiate itself from its competitors by delivering quality projects to our client's requirements.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in three different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Work on a range of electrical design-engineering industrial solutions* Produce and maintain engineering drawings using 2D / 3D CAD software as required* Produce designs and drawings for electrical systems, i.e. motor control centre schematic diagrams, interconnection diagrams, cable schedules, single line diagrams, general arrangement drawings and grounding / earthing and lighting / services designs* Assist in the preparation of substation drawings, such as electrical one line diagrams, metering and protection schemes, control and indication schemes, and substation layout* Complete cable tray and raceway design and calculate cable sizing* Design lighting layout drawings and produce Lighting calculation in software (Dialux, Chalmlite)* Produce Bill of Materials* Ensure all drawings and deliverables are checked to comply project and company quality standards* Execute designs following the electrical design criteria for the project as well as defined design standards, codes, and regulations* Participate in field surveys at client sites that may require significant amounts of walking* Perform all assigned work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

Skills / Qualifications

* Qualifications in a relevant Engineering discipline* Minimum of eight years Oil and Gas experience including five years Middle East experience* Saudi Aramco Codes and standards with excellent safety awareness* Familiarity with Saudi Aramco codes and standards* Proficient in CAD design 2D / 3D (Microstation, Autocad, PSDS, PDS)* Knowledge of all types of high, medium and low voltage electrical equipment* Knowledge of control systems and instrumentation design* Knowledge of industry / regulatory codes and standards (NEC, NFPA, NEMA, IEEE)* Demonstrate strong problem solving skills and multitasking ability* Multidisciplinary design knowledge* Strong computer skills, excellent verbal and written communication skills

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.