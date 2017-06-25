Company Energy Jobline Category Engineering Jobs,Technician Jobs Job ID 592265 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Job Description: Brief Posting Description

We are looking for Electrical Engineer to be worked on a short term project for 10 days which can be extended, preferably who can work on daily rate based as a Freelancer.



At this time, we will only consider applications from UAE or those with the required permit/VISA for this region, in place.



Candidates should have the following Certifications;

1. OPITO Combined BOSIET Certificate

2. OPITO H2S Certificate



Additional Details

The Company embraces diversity in our workforce, ensuring we have a workforce that provides us with a wide range of skills, ideas and energy. Embracing diversity means the Company will acknowledge, understand and appreciate the differences between individuals in developing a workplace that develops, benefits and enhances their value.



Selection for employment, promotion or any other benefit will be made on the basis of merit, ability and suitability.



How To Apply

Please quote job reference IRC 140789 in all correspondence relating to this position.

To be considered, please follow the prompts within the system - applications via email will not be considered.



If you do not meet the requirements for this position as specified at screening stage, you will receive a notification via email. We would like to thank you for your application and interest in Wood Group.



