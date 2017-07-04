About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Electrical Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Establish long term facility modification & maintenance plans/programs to ensure cost effective operation and asset integrity throughout facility lifetime.

Provide input and strategy for activities related to transition from old to new facilities, including participating in review of outstanding workload and optimisation of modification portfolio.

Provide budget input/scope for maintenance and modifications.

Responsible for continuously challenging technical solutions, engineering performance and cost of modification projects.

Deliver Technical Queries for new Modification projects.

Project "champion" in Modification projects FEL 1 and 2 phases, and support FEL 3 and execution.

Provide an optimised preventive maintenance program, including detailed work packages for UK Operated installations.

Follow up of Research and Development projects.

Provide technical support to Operations teams when requested.

Responsible for equipment performance including spare part management and warranty follow up



Experience

Understanding of processes required to meet HSE objectives. Fully conversant with UK regulatory environment

Able to drive continuous improvement and to instigate and make change happen.

Significant operational and engineering experience.

High and Low Voltage Electrical System Design and Maintenance.

Knowledge of UK Electrical Regulations and Practices in the Offshore Industry.

Offshore experience



Qualifications

Technical University degree (BSc or higher).



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914884









