About the Role:

The Role:

Mission

- Under the coordination of the Deputy Engineering Manager, in Contractor's premises, collaborate with the Company Engineering Supervision team to support the development of the activities performed by the FEED Contractor and ensure electrical design consistency, constructability, operability and flexibility of the upstream facilities and ensure that FEED activities reach the proper level of maturity to potentially proceed to the EPC phase.

- Support the development of the Electrical Engineering Activities of Contractor, promote innovative ideas and "good enough" practices aiming at reducing project costs

- Ensure that FEED activities related to the electrical discipline are performed in accordance with the referential set up by Contractor in the previsous Engineering phase (FEED phase 1) and in line with Company optimum requirements, with required level of quality, safety and with respect of environment.

- Liaise with Project Lead Electrical Engineer and Corporate Head Office when required to support Contractor derogation requests to Company Basis of Design (and particularly Company optimum requirements).



Activities

- Supervise and coordinate the electrical related studies, equipment and packages performed by FEED Contractor and ensure that the electrical design and specification are performed considering proven technology, logistics constraints and the required safety, quality and operability standards.

- Provide support to the FEED Contractor optimisation exercise as applicable, in particular in relationship with technology selection, the sparing / redundancy choice, standardisation and technical referential application.

- Promote alternative designs to optimize cost and schedule

- Collaborate with FEED Contractor, timely review FEED engineering documents from electrical perspective and consolidate comments related to electrical deliverables (DTS, specifications, lists, etc.) when other discipline(s) is (are) involved.

- Follow-up recommendations and actions from various Electrical studies and topics, through Contractor tracking register.

- Prepare answers to technical queries and technical deviations related to the electrical discipline issues

- Call for, participate to and/or organise all the necessary technical and/or co-ordination meetings required to achieve the performance of the work,

- Participate to the Project HAZID, HAZOP, SIL reviews, to Company internal reviews (SPOT, PTR and HIPS committee) and provide technical answers and clarifications to internal audit sessions (PTR, SPOT, etc…),

- Ensure adequate and timely reporting, highlighting critical issues to the Deputy Engineering Manager (and Electrical Lead Engineer as required) and propose remedial actions.

- Ensures that the electrical engineering progress is in accordance with project timelines.



The Company:

A major operator is looking for an Electrical Engineer for a mission of 6 to 8 months based in Paris



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Diploma: Engineer with specialisation in Electrical Engineering.

* Professional experience within Electrical discipline of minimum 10 years, minimum 5 years project experience.

Good teamwork, strong minded, good analytical and communication skills

Fluent in English

Ability to work on projects in a complex and multicultural environment

Ability to work under pressure



About Fircroft:

