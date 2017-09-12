About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting an Electrical Engineer on a contract basis with extensive experience in the oil and gas, petrochemical industry.

Responsibilities



* Responsible for the design of all instrumentation on assigned projects

* Responsible for preparation of project related standards and job notes

* Prepare, update and reissue monthly requisition index for instrument work, indicating planned issue date for each requisition

* Check the drawing index for instrumentation drawings

* Prepare general notes requisitions for instrumentation

* Review flowsheets for correctness in respect of instrumentation

* Prepare a project instrument index in accordance with the flowsheets

* Design and requisition instrumentation which includes instrument size and protection methodology calculations and verification checks



* BSc, BEng, BTech, Nat Diploma

* Knowledgeable in In-Tools 6.0 or Higher

* Minimum of 3 years related experience

* Mozambique nationals are preferred

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.