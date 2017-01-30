About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Electrical Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Acting as the onshore focal point for matters electrical.

Providing support to offshore installations for all electrical high and low voltage maintenance requirements.

Making cost effective decisions with regard to the repair and maintenance of installation equipment.

Reviewing planned maintenance routines to ensure equipment is maintained correctly whilst making most effective use of work force.

Determining spares requirement for items of equipment.

Raising modification requests, and, reviewing technical content of modification requests raised by offshore.

Raising contract service orders (technical work scope) for vendors attending offshore.

Reviewing technical content of maintenance frame agreements.

Assessing and issuing authorization certificates to offshore electrical personnel.

Any other duties as may be required.



Emergency Response Duties

As required



Qualifications:

BSc in Electrical Engineering or equivalent

Chartered Engineer or working towards

Oil and Gas UK Medical

Combined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUET

Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)



Experience

Onshore/offshore experience including North Sea as Electrical Engineer

HV power generation/power distribution experience



Supplementary Training

Electrical Switching

Maintenance Management System - User

RCM

Electricity at Work Regulations

Supervisory Skills

DSE (CBT)

Fire Awareness (CBT)

Environmental Management of Permits, Consents, Registrations and Authorisations Awareness

Environmental Awareness



Permanent position



