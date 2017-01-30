About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Electrical Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Acting as the onshore focal point for matters electrical.
Providing support to offshore installations for all electrical high and low voltage maintenance requirements.
Making cost effective decisions with regard to the repair and maintenance of installation equipment.
Reviewing planned maintenance routines to ensure equipment is maintained correctly whilst making most effective use of work force.
Determining spares requirement for items of equipment.
Raising modification requests, and, reviewing technical content of modification requests raised by offshore.
Raising contract service orders (technical work scope) for vendors attending offshore.
Reviewing technical content of maintenance frame agreements.
Assessing and issuing authorization certificates to offshore electrical personnel.
Any other duties as may be required.
Emergency Response Duties
As required
Qualifications:
BSc in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Chartered Engineer or working towards
Oil and Gas UK Medical
Combined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUET
Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST)
Experience
Onshore/offshore experience including North Sea as Electrical Engineer
HV power generation/power distribution experience
Supplementary Training
Electrical Switching
Maintenance Management System - User
RCM
Electricity at Work Regulations
Supervisory Skills
DSE (CBT)
Fire Awareness (CBT)
Environmental Management of Permits, Consents, Registrations and Authorisations Awareness
Environmental Awareness
Permanent position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912672