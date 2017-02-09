About the Role:

The position on offer is for a permanent Electrical Engineer. The desirable candidate will have the following characteristics;

* 4-8 years experience in the building services sector* data centre project experience* technical skills such as AutoCAD and Revit* passion for design* Electrical Engineering qualification* full working rights in Australia

Apply now as this opportunity will not be available for too long. Its a permanent position with a competitive salary and in a prime location. If this sounds more like a friend of yours feel free to follow the advert.