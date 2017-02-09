Electrical Engineer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Sydney
Salary 
£80000 to £120000 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
524299
Posted on 
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 4:33pm
About the Role:

The position on offer is for a permanent Electrical Engineer. The desirable candidate will have the following characteristics;



* 4-8 years experience in the building services sector
* data centre project experience
* technical skills such as AutoCAD and Revit
* passion for design
* Electrical Engineering qualification
* full working rights in Australia

Apply now as this opportunity will not be available for too long. Its a permanent position with a competitive salary and in a prime location. If this sounds more like a friend of yours feel free to follow the advert.