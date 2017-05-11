Electrical Engineer

About the Role:

The Company:

To provide engineering input & co-ordinate the technical aspects of assigned projects



The Role:

Main Responsibilities:



Work as part of a multi-discipline team, to develop the companies Electrical, Instrumentation, Control and Automation (EICA) design and installation capabilities to enable implementation by our own in-house installation team and sub-contractor, including the development, checking and delivery of:



* Electrical Block Diagrams;

* Electrical Single Line Drawings;

* Electrical Interconnection Drawings;

* Cable Schedules;

* Equipment and Instrumentation Schedules;

* Purchase and Installation Specifications;

* Operation & Maintenance Manuals;

* Provide technical input and assistance on projects assigned to others as required

* To liaise with the Company's sub-contractors during construction, commissioning and handover on turn-key projects and ensure that sub-contractor personnel are properly briefed and, where required, supervised and adequately trained to complete the specified work;

* Ensure compliance throughout the development of assigned projects with all relevant specifications, standards and safety regulations;

* Provide technical support and liaison with the Company's clients;

* Assist in the on-site commissioning and handover on turn-key projects;

* Ensure the expedient and timely completion of specific tasks on assigned projects and provide related feedback to the Management;

* Conduct site investigations and data collection/collation surveys as directed

* Prepare drawings and specifications, complete calculations, prepared any other technical, commercial or safety documentation for submission to the client for approval or for inclusion in bids, studies, tender packages, construction issue and operational/maintenance manuals;

* Ensure that all personnel engaged on an assigned project are fully informed and supported, enabling them to complete their work effectively;

* Provide regular project status reports, technical and commercial, allowing management to monitor the progress and status of assigned projects;

* Ensure that the design and developments produced for a project satisfy stated and applicable statutory standards and legislation;

* Develop an adequate working knowledge of the Integrated Management System in operation within the Company. Provide feedback to assist others with the future development and implementation of the Integrated Management System;

* Assist in the development of project specific H&S/CDM documentation in line with all relevant legislation and industry best practice;

* Perform the tasks of Project Leader on specific projects;

* Undertake occupational training in order to develop personal and technical skills, as directed by the Company Management;

* Provide site support to client where required.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Be prepared to work away from Company offices at client's construction sites when dictated by project requirement;

* Be actively involved in the directly & actively involved in the development of junior engineers;

* Possess full driving licence, without restrictions;

* Maintain a detailed understanding of hazardous area electrical legalisation and implementation in terms of design, installation & testing requirement;

* Understanding of technical issues in other engineering disciplines;

* Deliver technical presentations;

* Chair project meetings/technical discussions/FAT & handover meetings.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

