Electrical Engineer - Building Services - Melbourne

This position will enable the team to continue winning major projects and has great internal progression to grow within the company.

The responsibilities of the role are as follows

* 4 years within electrical engineering at a building services consultancy* Support the respective project engineer in completing projects in terms of program, profitability and technical risk management,* Be able to execute project design, documentation and contract administration services including regular project reviews, liaison with Client and consultant team, liaison with authorities, reporting and site construction monitoring.* Undertake design tasks in accordance with relevant codes, NCC and standards/briefs

