Electrical Engineer - Building Services - Melbourne

About the Role:
This position will enable the team to continue winning major projects and has great internal progression to grow within the company.
The responsibilities of the role are as follows
* 4 years within electrical engineering at a building services consultancy
* Support the respective project engineer in completing projects in terms of program, profitability and technical risk management,
* Be able to execute project design, documentation and contract administration services including regular project reviews, liaison with Client and consultant team, liaison with authorities, reporting and site construction monitoring.
* Undertake design tasks in accordance with relevant codes, NCC and standards/briefs
To submit an application please forward a latest version of your CV and supporting cover letter.
Please not only applciations with a valid Australian working visa will be considered.
